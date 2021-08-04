Kansas Highway Patrol looking for man who saw kidnapping, aggravated battery

CNN - Regional

By ZOE BROWN

WILSON, KS (KCTV) — Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who saw a kidnapping/aggravated battery that happened on Saturday.

KHP says the crime happened around 8 p.m. on July 31 at the Travel Shoppe in Wilson off I-70 at Exit 206.

Wilson is west of Salina and east of Hays.

The witness’ vehicle is described as being a black Chevrolet Camero with “significant rust damage.”

If you see this witness or the vehicle, call Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch 785-827-4437.

The KHP says they are grateful to the public for their help with cases. They say there have been numerous times where people and vehicles were successfully found.

They thank the public in advance and appreciate any help people can provide.

