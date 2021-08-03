Suspected serial con-artist accused of stealing from two Mobile stores

CNN - Regional

By Shelby Myers

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — New details in the case of serial con-artist accused of targeting Walmarts across three states.

Court documents said Jamie Lynn Brown is accused of pretending to be a Walmart manager and convincing an employee to hand over a bunch of cash at the Beltline Walmart and the Schillinger Walmart the same day.

Court documents said brown took $1,790 from the Schillinger Walmart and almost $3,500 from the one on the Beltline.

FOX10 News did some digging and uncovered similar allegations against Brown across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Police in Scott County confirmed to FOX10 News Monday that Brown is a fugitive from justice for allegedly distracting an employee and stealing a substantial amount of cash at a Walmart in Forest, Mississippi in 2019.

Police said Brown was charged with grand larceny for the crime and bonded out. The officer said when a grand jury indicted her, she never showed back up for trial.

Mobile Police said once Brown goes through the judicial process in Mobile, she’ll be extradited back to Mississippi.

The 38 year old from Thibodaux, Louisiana is also suspected of stealing from Walmarts in Hammond, St. Charles Parish and St. Mary Parish.

Jail records show there’s also a safekeeping hold on Brown out of Pearl River, Mississippi too.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.