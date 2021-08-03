Hot-air balloon that crashed into trees in NH was ‘experimental’ one built by pilot, NTSB report says

CNN - Regional

By James Lalli

PIERMONT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a deadly hot-air balloon crash.

According to the report, the balloon was an “experimental envelope” built by the pilot, Brian Boland, 72, of Post Mills, Vermont.

It took off from Post Mills, Vermont, and was in the air for about 45 minutes when the pilot realized the burner was not lit. The balloon then began to drop, according to the report.

According to officials, the balloon hit a field, throwing a passenger and Boland from the basket. Boland’s foot then got trapped and he hung on below the basket for over a mile before falling to his death in a field near the Connecticut River.

“The remaining passengers contacted the balloon ground support personnel via a handheld radio and received instructions on how to operate the balloon controls in preparation for landing,” the report said.

The balloon floated for more than three miles before it eventually got caught in a wooded area in Piermont.

In all, one of the passenger suffered minor injuries and three other passengers were not hurt.

