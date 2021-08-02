Skip to Content
Mother accused of strangling 7-year-old son indicted by Clark County grand jury

<i>LVMPD via KVVU</i><br/>Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez
By Elaine Emerson

    LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A mother accused of strangling her 7-year-old son to death was indicted by a grand jury Friday morning.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court and faces a murder charge after her son, Liam Husted, was found dead on a trail outside of Las Vegas in May.

According to prosecutors, Moreno-Rodriguez admitted to strangling her son before dumping his body near Mountain Springs. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Husted died from strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.

Moreno-Rodriguez then drove to the Denver area where she was later arrested, then extradited back to Las Vegas. Moreno-Rodriguez lives in the San Jose area and told Husted’s father she was leaving with the boy shortly before his death.

Moreno-Rodriguez will have an arraignment hearing in court on Wednesday, according to court records.

