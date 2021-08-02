Skip to Content
3 innocent bystanders shot outside bodega in Washington Heights, Manhattan

    WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — Police released surveillance video of a confrontation at a Washington Heights bodega in which three innocent bystanders were shot.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at the Marte Grocery on Audubon Avenue.

Three men first followed another man inside the deli.

A fourth man went behind the counter where a frightened store employee cowered in fear.

The incident then spilled outside where a gun battle ensued, wounding three bystanders, two women and an elderly man.

A 42-year-old woman was hit in her left arm, a 58-year-old woman was struck in her buttocks, and a 78-year-old man was hit in his left arm and abdomen.

All three victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

