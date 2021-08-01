Skip to Content
Vaccination event administers more than 230, tests 50 adults and kids

By Iyani Hughes

    DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Board of Health and Medcura Health, administered more than 230 COVID-19 vaccinations and tested more than 50 adults and children Saturday.

“This event has been a huge success by any measure,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are committed to eradicating this disease and fighting to keep DeKalb County residents safe.”

Residents received $50 prepaid debit cards for vaccinations at the event, which was held at the Gallery at South DeKalb. COVID-19 testing and backpacks for students were also available.

Approximately 540 people have been vaccinated during three county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination events.

