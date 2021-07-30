Zoo celebrates birth of baby tiger

CNN - Regional

By KOCO Staff

TULSA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the birth of a female Malayan tiger cub on this International Tiger Day.

The cub was born on July 11 to mother Ava and father Tahan through Tulsa Zoo’s ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan, according to the zoo.

Officials said the program works to ensure a sustainable population of these animals in the Tulsa Zoo’s care. Malayan tigers are native to the Malay Peninsula and are the national animal of Malaysia, but there are fewer than 250 in the wild due to threats such as habitat loss and poaching, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials will later announce when the visitors can see the cub. Both Ava and the cub will stay in an off-exhibit area until officials are confident the cub can navigate the exhibits safely, officials said.

The birth of Ava’s cub is the sixth Malayan tiger cub to be born at the Tulsa Zoo.

