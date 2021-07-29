Recovery efforts underway after stolen vehicle crashes into Snake River
By Eric Grossarth/EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Emergency responders are attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that crashed into the Snake River Thursday morning.
It appears the vehicle entered the water near the intersection of Pederson Street and Glen Koester Lane sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The vehicle is one that was reported stolen not far from the scene of the crash at around 5 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
A witness spotted the car in the water this morning, which prompted the recovery effort.
It’s not clear if anyone is in the vehicle.
As of 10:30 a.m., emergency responders are still working to recover the vehicle.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.
