Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:39 am

Recovery efforts underway after stolen vehicle crashes into Snake River

<i>Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, East Idaho News
Eric Grossarth

By Eric Grossarth/EastIdahoNews.com

Click here for updates on this story

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Emergency responders are attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that crashed into the Snake River Thursday morning.

It appears the vehicle entered the water near the intersection of Pederson Street and Glen Koester Lane sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The vehicle is one that was reported stolen not far from the scene of the crash at around 5 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A witness spotted the car in the water this morning, which prompted the recovery effort.

It’s not clear if anyone is in the vehicle.

As of 10:30 a.m., emergency responders are still working to recover the vehicle.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content