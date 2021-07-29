Skip to Content
Maple Shade crash splits car into two on Route 38

    MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) — A crash in South Jersey split a car in two.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of Route 38 in Maple Shade, Burlington County.

Police say the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.

The driver and the passenger were ejected.

Both walked away with minor injuries.

