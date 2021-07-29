Man dies nearly two weeks after assault in downtown Portland

CNN - Regional

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police say a victim who was in the hospital after an assault in downtown Portland almost two weeks ago has died, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, July 15, at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived they located an adult male unconscious with serious injuries. Paramedics responded and transported him to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be life threatening. Investigating officers learned that there had been a fight between the injured man and another man. The other man involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Due to the life-threatening severity of the injuries, Homicide Unit detectives responded to investigate. On Monday evening, July 26, the victim died at the hospital. The victim is identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Pruitt.

No suspect description has been released and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889.

