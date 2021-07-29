Father Of Alexis Wilson, 19, Says Police In Dolton Have Not Given Him Answers About Her Death; Police Say She Dragged Officer With Car

CNN - Regional

DOLTON, Illinois (WBBM) — A father said Tuesday night that police in Dolton have not told him who caused his daughter’s death, after police said she dragged an officer before crashing into a building and was also shot by officers.

The family of Alexis Wilson, 19, provided CBS 2 with pictures of the teen.

Late Wednesday, Wilson’s father spoke out, saying he found out about his daughter’s death after seeing a story on the news.

“All we want is justice man, and they still – the Dolton police have still not told me who killed my daughter,” said Alonzo Wilson.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a car blew through several layers of cinderblock and into the Compleat Cyclist in Dolton – all stemming from a confrontation that started in a fast-food drive-through just down the block.

Employees at Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade restaurant called police after a woman was “acting irrationally” at the drive-thru window, located at Oakley Avenue and Sibley Boulevard. The restaurant was closed at the time, and Wilson apparently was upset that she couldn’t receive service, officials said.

Dolton police said the woman had a gun on her, but Illinois State Police have not confirmed that.

Dolton Village spokesman Sean Howard said Tuesday that when police showed up, they asked Wilson and a male passenger to get out of the car. The passenger got out, but police said the woman refused.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 2 shows an officer on the passenger side bend into the front seat to try to get the driver out of the car as she speeds off, dragging him with her.

Howard said Wilson was heading toward the other officer, when that officer fired at least three shots into the car – which hit the woman.

“The officer saw the car as a weapon,” Howard said Tuesday.

Wilson kept driving and hit a squad car. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the car speed down the block and into the Compleat Cyclist, where owner Howard Pence also lives.

Wilson was pronounced dead. Dolton police said the officer who was dragged was in serious condition.

