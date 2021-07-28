Skip to Content
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville woman

By CHUCK MORRIS

    CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Clarksville woman, Clarksville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Joan Swan, 85, was last seen on Sunday wearing light-colored jeans and an unknown colored shirt. She may be carrying a red suitcase.

Swan has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance, according to a law enforcement flyer.

She has grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’0” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you have information about Swan’s whereabouts, contact Clarksville Police at 931-320-0789 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

