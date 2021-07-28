Skip to Content
Robertsdale teenager gets probation for taking gun to school

By BRENDAN KIRBY

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A federal judge Wednesday sentenced a Robertsdale teenager to probation for taking a gun to Robertsdale High School.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the three-year probation period and also ordered Dominic James Bibeau, 18, to undergo substance abuse testing and treatment, as well as mental health evaluation and treatment.

Bibeau, who was a Robertsdale High School student at the time of his arrest in March, pleaded guilty in April to possession of a gun in a school zone.

According to court records, a trained police dog alerted to Bibeau’s vehicle in the school parking lot to the possible presence of drugs. He admitted that he had THC and a pistol inside the Ford 150 pickup truck.

Police searched the truck and found a fully loaded semiautomatic Cobra CA-380 gun. It had five rounds of ammunition, according to the defendant’s plea agreement.

Defense attorney James Smith told FOX10 News that the sentence was fair.

“Dominic needs a lot of help, and I think the best way is for the judge put him on a strict leash,” he said.

He added: “The federal prison system, even if it were a work camp, wouldn’t help him.”

Smith said his client was allowed to finish his coursework online and got his diploma in May.

Smith said officers found the gun during a routine sweep of the parking lot. He noted that the gun was in the car.

“That shouldn’t lead anyone to infer that he was toting a gun and was intending to commit any violence against the school,” he said.

