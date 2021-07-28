10 guns, including assault rifles, stolen from Army Captain at hotel

CNN - Regional

By IYANI HUGHES

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating how multiple guns and weapons were stolen from an Army Captain at a hotel parking garage.

On July 26, an officer was dispatched to a 1000 Peachtree Street on a call stolen weapons call. Five handguns, three rifles, two of them being assault rifles and two shotguns were reported stolen.

When he arrived, he met with the victim, Army Captain, Cornell Thomas, who mentioned the incident had actually occurred at 975 Peachtree Street NW at the Home2 Suites between July 24 at 3:30pm and July 25 at 12:30pm.

Captain Thomas stated that he was in town visiting a friend and decided to get a room at the Home2 suites on July 24 when he backed in and parked his black Ford F-150 in the parking garage at 3:30 pm.

According to police, Captain Thomas returned to his vehicle on July 25 at 12:30 p.m. but did not notice anything out of place until he was returning back to Columbus, Georgia and decided to grab some things out of the bed of the truck.

That is when he realized that all of his fully loaded weapons were missing, along with the Pelican Weapon Box that they were in and the bill of sale to each weapon.

Nothing else was reported taken from the vehicle.

Mr. Thomas stated that he felt as though it was an inside job so that was the reason for him not talking to management at the hotel about the incident.

When asked why Captain Thomas he had so many weapons with him, he shared that he was currently in the process of moving, which is why he is staying in hotels until his move-in date, and that the Government would only move his weapon safe but not the weapons themselves.

If anyone has information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

