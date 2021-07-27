Skip to Content
City approves $627K settlement with former MPD Chief Alfonso Morales

By Web Staff

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Common Council has approved a settlement between the city and former Milwaukee Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales. The settlement is worth $627,000 plus $1,575 toward mediation costs.

In return, Morales will drop state and federal lawsuits.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still without a permanent chief.

Meantime, Morales is up for a chief of police job in Fitchburg, a community just outside of Madison.

