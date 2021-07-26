Deputies searching for missing, endangered teen

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

YAMHILL COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a teenage boy who is considered missing and endangered.

Skyler Ray Fowler, 16, was first reported as a runaway on July 20, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen at his home in Grand Ronde by his family. The sheriff’s office said his family suspects he may have taken a bus to Seattle. He is also known to frequent the Corvallis, Gresham and Portland areas.

Fowler is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair that may be a little shorter than the picture provided. He has a heartbeat tattoo on his upper arm and another tattoo on his leg that says “Tom and Deb.” The sheriff’s office said he normally wears jeans and T-shirts.

