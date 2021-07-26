Dariaz Higgins sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Sierra Robinson

CNN - Regional

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing his 2-year-old child’s mother learned his fate Monday, July 26.

A judge sentenced Dariaz Higgins to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Sierra Robinson in March of 2019.

Sierra Robinson was 24 years old when she was killed. Higgins is also charged in the death of their 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson. The body of the toddler was found in Minnesota after an Amber Alert was issued.

