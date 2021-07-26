Dad arrested after child found unattended in vehicle

CNN - Regional

By Kristen DeSilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — North Las Vegas police said a man was arrested Saturday after his child was found unattended in a vehicle.

Police were called about 4 p.m. on July 24 to the 5100 block of N. Lamb Boulevard, near Interstate 15. Officers took the 6-year-old child who was later placed with Child Protective Services.

The recorded high for the area on Saturday was 101 degrees F.

The child’s father, Jesse Ramires, was arrested on charges of child abuse and leaving a child in a vehicle. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

“The NLVPD asks the public not to leave children unattended in a vehicle and to call 911 if they find a child or children unattended in a vehicle,” police said in a statement.

