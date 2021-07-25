Sheriff: Woman shot cat with bolt from crossbow

CNN - Regional

By James Paxson, Kendall Keys

IOSCO COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney has authorized a felony warrant for a Baldwin Township woman for an animal torturing charge after she shot a cat in the neck with a bolt from a crossbow.

The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office received an animal cruelty complaint about an injured cat on July 16. The animal control officer in Iosco county was dispatched and met with the cat’s owner at the Tawas Animal Hospital.

When the animal control officer arrived, he learned the cat was shot in the neck with a bolt from a crossbow. The owner, Eric Erickson from East Tawas, said he found his cat on the doorstep of his home in Baldwin Township on July 15.

Erickson tried to contact his neighbor to find out if she knew what happened. He said that his neighbor admitted to him she shot the car, with a crossbow, in defense of her own cats on July 11 according to the sheriff’s office.

Erickson’s cat Oliver spent three days in the Tawas Animal Hospital. Erickson is glad to see steps toward justice for his cat.

“Where the arrow was rubbing on his ears was just raw. So he’s got some healing to do. His sores are closing up, he’s healing well, he’s a tough cat,” Erickson said.

Shortly after Oliver went to the hospital. The Iosco County Humane Society arranged a fundraiser to cover medical bills. Erickson said it raised more than $2,000 to cover his hospital stay and follow-up care.

“There’s a lot of good people out there in the world still they were reaching out from different states and Tawas is a pretty good community,” Erickson said.

Erickson said after seeing his community come out in full force, he hopes to pay it forward and help other animals in the county.

After an investigation, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office submitted a report for review on July 22 to the Iosco County Prosecutors Office. The Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney authorized a felony warrant for the suspect on July 23 for one count of animal-killing/torturing in the third degree according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has not been arrested yet.

