Video shows woman hurling racial slurs at Super 8 hotel clerk in Mount Laurel

CNN - Regional

By Trish Hartman

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) — A New Jersey woman is facing charges of bias intimidation, harassment and assault after her tirade of racial slurs was caught on video at a hotel in Mount Laurel.

Police say Elizabeth Trzeciak, 46, of South River, N.J. was not a Super 8 hotel guest, but staying at a hotel nearby.

But she showed up at the front desk around 12:30 a.m. Monday, yelling at the front desk clerk and using the n-word multiple times.

“Look, you ***** give me a call, Black man. Give me a call,” she yells.

About 30 seconds into the recording she throws an artificial plant and a container of sanitizer before storming off.

The man recording the video is a 21-year-old employee.

“I knew when I saw that video it was going to go viral because the behavior is just so appalling,” said Michelle Banfe, Vice President of Operations for Delco Development, which owns the Mount Laurel Super 8.

Mount Laurel police say initially Trzeciak, who was staying in a neighboring hotel, seemed intoxicated and was released to a family member.

But when the video surfaced later, police charged her with bias intimidation, simple assault and harassment.

“Upon receipt of it, I took swift action,” said Banfe. “We went to the police, we went to the prosecutors and we called the mayor.”

Managers say the employee has worked at the hotel for three years and was shocked by the encounter.

“Hospitality, hotels, restaurants, we’re all together all the time. And to see someone come into our home and treat our family like that is devastating,” said Super 8 general manager Joe Pergine.

This incident comes on the heels of another bias incident earlier this month, also in Mount Laurel.

Protestors showed up at the home of Edward Cagney Matthews, who was arrested after a racist tirade toward a neighbor was captured on video.

We spoke to residents who are fed up after watching both incidents.

“Racism isn’t something that people are born with. It’s learned. So it’s just sad. I don’t know. When is it gonna stop?” said Aletheia Johnson of Mount Laurel.

Trzeciak had her first court appearance Thursday.

She will remain in custody until her detention hearing on Tuesday morning in Burlington County Superior Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.