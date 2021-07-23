Tenants asked to leave mobile home park; ‘These people deserve better’

CNN - Regional

By REBECCA CARDENAS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tenants of a mobile home park in East Nashville were given two months to vacate so a developer can move in.

The families got the notice three weeks ago that they have to leave their homes by the end of August. “This is a really quiet place considering you’re just off Dickerson Pike. It’s pretty quiet,” a longtime tenant, who asked we not use his name, told our News4 crew Thursday. He spoke highly of his neighbors.

“They’re great people,” he said. “They go to work, they come home. They go inside to be with their families. They’re family people and you couldn’t ask for better people to live around.”

It is them he is most worried about if they are forced to leave at the end of August, after the property owner notified them at the beginning of July the lot had been sold and renovations will follow.

“These people put a lot of food on this man’s plate for a long time,” the tenant said. “I think it’s a real dirty thing to do.”

For the renovations to begin, Metro Council must approve a rezoning bill. The residents of this community plan to show up and make their case for a little more time. “We’re going to city council August 3rd [to] hopefully get some kind of extension… These people deserve better than what they’re getting.”

This tenant said he’ll be alright; it’s his neighbors he’s fighting for. “They’ve got kids,” he said. “Not only the parents don’t deserve this, the kids don’t deserve this. They didn’t do anything.”

The property owner, W.C. Company, did not immediately return News4’s request for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.