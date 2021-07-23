Millard Public Schools hosts first girls wrestling camp

CNN - Regional

By Alex McLoon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling in May, which means girls can hit the mat in their own divisions this winter.

Millard Public Schools hosts its first girls wrestling camp Friday, July 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Millard South High School gymnasium.

Incoming students grades 7 through 12 must register online.

Decorated McKendree University wrestler and Iowa native Felicity Taylor will teach students warm-ups and techniques. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Visit the NSAA website for more details on the upcoming wrestling season.

