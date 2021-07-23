Global Affairs Canada ‘engaging’ with staff in Austria following reports of ‘Havana syndrome’ symptoms

CNN - Regional

By Ben Cousins

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Global Affairs Canada said it is “engaging” with Canadian officials in Austria following reports that American representatives in Vienna have been experiencing symptoms similar to the mysterious “Havana syndrome.”

Earlier this week, U.S. diplomats, intelligence officials and government staff reported about two dozen cases of symptoms similar to the Havana syndrome, which include nausea, dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.

CNN reported earlier this week that the mysterious incidents have forced a handful of American personnel in Vienna to be medically evacuated back to the U.S.

In a statement, Ciara Trudeau, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said that there have been no reports of similar cases among Canadians, but that the agency is “engaging” with staff and other governments on the matter.

“Global Affairs Canada maintains a strict security protocol to respond immediately to any unusual events affecting Canadian diplomats or their families posted abroad,” Trudeau said in the statement.

“We continue to stay in contact with our staff and all other relevant governments in Vienna.”

American diplomats in Cuba first reported unexplained health effects in November 2016. Fourteen Canadians stationed therealso reported symptoms as well.

A report from December 2020 found that the mysterious injuries were likely caused by an attack of “directed” radio energy, though Cuba has denied the report.

