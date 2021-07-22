Skip to Content
Woman Caught On Camera Smashing Windows Of Hasidic Jewish School In Brooklyn

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a woman using a hammer to smash the windows of a Hasidic Jewish school in Williamsburg.

It happened earlier this month near the intersection of Franklin and Flushing avenues.

Just last week, a Jewish man was assaulted on his way to a synagogue in Flatbush.

