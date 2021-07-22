Tarrant city councilman facing backlash after using racial slur during public meeting

CNN - Regional

By Xavier Harris

TARRANT, Alabama (WVTM) — Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant is facing backlash after using a racial slur during a council meeting.

Bryant, who stood up from his council seat during a public session and used the slur to refer to a Black female council member, says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, the city’s first Black mayor, claims Bryant has called him “boy” on several occasions.

The Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter is calling for Bryant to resign and plans to protest at city hall at noon Thursday.

