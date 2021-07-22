Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:16 pm

Swarm Of Bees Removed From Times Square For 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

<i></i><br/>

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Bees are taking over Times Square again.

For the second time in as many weeks, NYPD beekeepers responded to the area Wednesday.

This time, a smaller swarm of about 10,000 bees was gently removed and relocated.

Two weeks ago at the same location, officers took away a swarm of about 25,000 bees.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content