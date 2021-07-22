St. Louis mayor responds to judge dismissing murder case after circuit attorney’s office no-shows hearings

CNN - Regional

By KIM ST. ONGE

ST LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is responding after a judge dismissed a murder case because prosecutors with the circuit attorney’s office repeatedly did not show up to court hearings.

“Well, the circuit attorney is an independently elected official and she is accountable to the citizens of the city of St. Louis so I can’t comment on that,” said Jones.

Several other cases were also dismissed for the same reason. On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department requested the public’s help finding accused killer Brandon Campbell, who is now on the loose after his case was dismissed.

We asked Jones what she wants to say to citizens concerned the accused killer is now on the run.

“I would say for residents who are concerned, they should voice those concerns to the prosecuting attorney, that is her office and you know she is directly accountable to the people of the city of St. Louis just like I am,” said Jones.

News 4 made repeated attempts to Kim Gardner’s office requesting an interview, but those were denied.

“I can’t tell her how to run her office and I don’t expect her to tell me how to run mine. I mean we meet occasionally, our departments meet to work on things that we do agree on,” said Jones.

