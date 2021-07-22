NOFD responds to fire alarm at home of Beyonce and Jay-Z in New Orleans

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at what is believed to be the home owned by hip-hop power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

NOFD responded to a fire alarm at the home in the 1500 block of Harmony Street in the Garden District.

WDSU first reported on the couple acquiring the mansion in 2015.

There is no word yet on the extent of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.