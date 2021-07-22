‘Leave your pet at home’: ARL, Des Moines police rescue four dogs from hot cars

CNN - Regional

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa urged central Iowans to protect their pets Tuesday after it rescued four dogs from hot cars over the weekend.

According to the ARL of Iowa, Animal Services Officers and Des Moines police rescued two dogs Saturday from a car parked at Blank Park Zoo after temperatures inside the vehicle reached 109 degrees.

The ARL said it rescued two more dogs that day from a vehicle parked at Merle Hay Mall.

Each dog owner was charged with two counts of neglect.

All four dogs received treatment to help return their body temperatures to normal.

“If it is above 70° F outside, leave your pet at home,” the ARL said in a statement. “Leaving your pet in the car for “just a minute” to run errands can put them in danger.”

The ARL said temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 100 degrees in minutes on an 80-degree day, even when the windows are cracked open.

The ARL went on to say that pets can suffered organ damage or death if kept in hot vehicles.

Anyone who sees a pet or child left along in a car should notify law enforcement as soon as possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.