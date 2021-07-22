Skip to Content
Deliveryman on moped struck and killed in Windsor Terrace

    NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A deliveryman on a moped was fatally struck by a van in the Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old victim was riding eastbound on Caton Avenue when he was struck by a truck at around 6:10 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van stopped at the scene and the driver was being interviewed by police.

No charges were filed.

