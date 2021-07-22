Business founded by NC State alum brings bees to downtown Raleigh

CNN - Regional

By Ana Rivera

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — Tucked away behind a business in downtown Raleigh, you’ll find some hidden beehives. It’s part of an initiative to bring bees downtown.

It’s all part of an experience Leigh-Kathryn Bonner hopes everyone can have-no matter where they live or work.

“We’re really fortunate to be able to put these bees on these massive corporations and they change the culture of the company,” Bonner said.

Six years ago, when Bonner was a junior at NC State, she created Bee Downtown.

“I just wanted a place to put beehives and companies had space when I was in college, so that’s how it all started,” Bonner said.

Bee Downtown has now installed 350 hives at more than 70 corporation campuses all over the southeast. Each of them providing an opportunity to learn and share their knowledge.

“They’re bringing little bits of education and respect back to the agricultural process and employees get to have fun. They get to put on suits, work the beehive and learn while they’re at work,” Bonner said.

And oh, how sweet it is that this small creature, can make such a huge impact.

“We often times don’t see the honeybees out pollinating day after day-but it’s impossible to stop outside and not see their whole collective impact. Where you see color, where you see life out in nature-it’s thanks to a pollinator,” Bonner said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.