Woman Grabbed By Man With Knife On McKinney Jogging Trail Told By Attacker ‘You Got Lucky This Time’

CNN - Regional

By Erin Jones

Click here for updates on this story

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — The jogger who was attacked at Towne Lake Park in McKinney earlier this month, shared her story with CBS 11.

Jenna Linch said she’s jogged in that park regularly for more than ten years.

“For something like this to happen, it just it totally took me by surprise,” said Linch.

She said on Saturday, July 10 just before 6:00 a.m., she was jogging when a man grabbed her from behind and held her at knifepoint.

“And he actually dragged me to the bathroom where he told me to remove my shirt and I said ‘no.’.. My shirt was pulled up. My sports bra was pulled up and I’m lucky he didn’t do anything else.”

Linch says he then asked if she had any money and she told him ‘no.’

“And he looked at me for a second and I don’t know how I got out of there, but the next thing I know he goes, ‘Consider yourself lucky, you got lucky this time’.”

Linch says as the man sprinted away, she called 911.

She had noticed a logo for a nearby pizza place on his shirt and reported that to police.

She says that helped police locate 22-year-old Stephon Washington and they arrested him for aggravated kidnapping.

Linch was treated for minor stab wounds and said she is already back to her running routine.

“I refuse to let this man ruin jogging for me. I refuse to be a victim. I fought back. I’m a survivor.”

To those who have experienced similar trauma, she said, “It’s okay to break your silence. There are people there to help you and you’re not alone in this.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.