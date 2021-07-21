Search continues for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Elizabethtown authorities are searching for a person who went missing while kayaking on Freeman Lake.

According to a spokesperson with the Elizabethtown Police Department, the kayaker disappeared around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said witnesses on the bank of the lake spotted the kayaker in distress. The kayaker, a male who hasn’t been identified, hasn’t been seen since. The approximate age of the kayaker is unknown.

Chris Denham, the public affairs officer with Elizabethtown PD, said search efforts were suspended around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, and will resume around 11 a.m.

In addition to local authorities, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, paramedics and firefighters are searching for the kayaker. The LMPD dive team is also assisting in the search.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

