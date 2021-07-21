Skip to Content
Fire truck stolen during call, later found at Makaha 7-Eleven

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Honolulu Fire truck was stolen while crews were responding to a call in Waianae on Saturday.

Honolulu Police found the truck and the suspect at the Makaha 7-Eleven store a few minutes later.

Nothing was missing and the truck was not damaged, according to HPD.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of operating a vehicle without permission.

He’s since been released pending investigation.

HFD says it’s standard procedure to leave the truck running with lights on at an emergency.

