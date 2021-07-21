Double whammy: Ocean Beach Park hit by vandals and bacteria

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Ocean Beach Park was hit by two incidents, one of which required a police investigation.

First, officials posted on Wednesday that the ocean water was off limits to swimmers because of high bacteria levels.

It said the ban would likely extend into part of Thursday.

The pool and spray park, however, were open.

Second, New London police reported that someone vandalized a section of pipe near the pool and waterslides.

They said a section of fencing was damaged near the pool as well.

Two signs were also stolen from the property.

In all, police said the vandalism totaled about $4,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481.

