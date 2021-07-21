Skip to Content
3 wounded by gunfire during NBA Finals celebrations in downtown Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents during the NBA Finals celebration early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man were injured in a shooting near N. Water St. and W. Juneau St. around 12:40 a.m. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police have a suspect in custody.

Around the same time, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at local hospital for a shooting incident that took place near N. Water St. and W. Knapp St.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police also have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

