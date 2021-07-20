Summer Academy students build homes for crabs

CNN - Regional

By Tammy Watford

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Summer Academy students at Black Mountain Primary School have a problem to solve.

Some hermit crabs need new homes, but a hurricane has destroyed all of the shells. So, the students are using problem solving skills to come up with other materials to build homes for the crabs.

Then they will write about their solution.

“I made a cave for him in the sand so other predators won’t get him,” first-grader Tucker said.

“Then, of course, after they’ve done their own thinking, we come back together as a class and we talk about it. So, we get lots of different ideas of what one student did and another did, and we can put ideas of what one student did and another did, and we put all of those ideas together and we have a great solution. That’s what problem based learning is,” teacher Lisa McLemore said.

School Resource Officer Ryan Justus arranged for Pelican’s SnoBalls to come out and give the students a special treat.

