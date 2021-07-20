Pedestrian hit and killed at I-435 and Front Street in Kansas City

CNN - Regional

By SHAIN BERGAN

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, MO, according to police.

Officers and emergency crews responded before 1 a.m. to an area near Interstate 435 and Front Street in response to a pedestrian crash. Police said one person died in a crash at that location.

Crews blocked off the entrance and exit ramps to I-435 from Front Street and also the northbound lanes of I-435.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.