Pedestrian hit and killed at I-435 and Front Street in Kansas City

SHAIN BERGAN

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, MO, according to police.

Officers and emergency crews responded before 1 a.m. to an area near Interstate 435 and Front Street in response to a pedestrian crash. Police said one person died in a crash at that location.

Crews blocked off the entrance and exit ramps to I-435 from Front Street and also the northbound lanes of I-435.

