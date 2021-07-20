Forward progress of brush fire in Malibu stopped after burning 15 acres, threatening structures

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MALIBU, California (KABC) — Forward progress of a brush fire that broke out in Malibu Monday afternoon has been stopped after it burned 15 acres and threatened some structures.

Dubbed the Flores Fire, the flames burned in the area of Tuna Canyon and Las Flores Heights roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Some structures in the area were being threatened by the fire as it burned uphill in medium to heavy brush.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but what appeared to be a teepee and trailer were seen near the flames.

Nearly 200 firefighters in the air and on the ground responded to the fire, stopping its spread in just under two hours. AIR7 HD over the scene as crews tackled it with water drops and fire retardant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.