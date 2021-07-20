Coppin State University is set to clear $1M in student debt

CNN - Regional

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Coppin State University is about to pay off some student debt — $1 million worth.

The school is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to clear about $1 million in student balances.

The Student Debt Relief Initiative is available to all students who were enrolled at Coppin during the fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters, the two most impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to the balance forgiveness, Coppin is also providing a $1,200 credit to every student – current and incoming – enrolled in the upcoming fall 2021 semester.

