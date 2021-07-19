Teen injured on Raging River shows small improvements, remains in critical care

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) — A 16-year-old boy recovering from injuries suffered during an accident on Adventureland’s Raging River ride continues to show small signs of improvement, according to a family attorney.

The attorney representing the Jaramillo family told KCCI that David Jaramillo Jr. remains in critical care, but his vision is improving, and he can recognize and respond to his family.

According to the attorney, David Jr. continues to struggle with memory loss and difficulty with digestion.

The bittersweet update comes on the heels of services for 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo, who died following the Adventureland accident

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to say their final farewells during a “homegoing” celebration at Corinthian Baptist Church here in Des Moines.

The Jaramillo is from Marion, but funeral services for Michael were held in the Des Moines metro to keep the family close to David Jr.

Related: Friends, family attend ‘homegoing’ celebration for Michael Jaramillo

Christian Shields, the senior pastor at Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids, said Michael’s legacy of love and laughter will live on.

“He was always full of joy and laughter and smiles and jokes,” Shields said. “I don’t have a bad thing I could say about the young man. He loved to serve. He loved to help. He was always there. He was at my side serving and cleaning and fundraising and doing all these things. We were becoming so close.”

Details continue to trickle out in the aftermath of the July 3 accident.

Related: Raft involved in fatal Raging River accident pulled for repairs hours prior

On Friday, KCCI obtained a report from the Iowa Division of Labor indicating the raft the Jaramillo family was riding on during the accident was among several to be pulled for repairs earlier that day.

The report said the raft returned to service hours before the Jaramillo family boarded, but that it took on water at the beginning of their ride and touched the bottom of the Raging River’s trough several times.

A GoFundMe page for the Jaramillo family has raised more than $50,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.