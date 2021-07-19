Residents react to Forest Park closure after heavy rain

CNN - Regional

By Lindsey Kane

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — Part of Forest Park is closed after heavy rainfall this weekend.

Western Mass News spoke to people in Forest Park about the severe flooding closing one road for the foreseeable future and the sight has everyone buzzing.

“Never observed anything of this nature. I’ve been coming here for years,” Springfield resident Martin Manoogian said.

Part of Forest Park in Springfield literally underwater Sunday morning.

“We run all year for years and we’ve never seen anything like this,” Chicopee resident Frank Rucki said.

The lower end of Forest Park is closed near Duck Pond, with the flooding stretching all the way down the road and around the corner.

“I was surprised there was that much water,” Manoogian said.

The water in the pond now is so high it almost completely covers a sign and a dock meant for walking.

“Seeing the water level rise to this height, you can’t really get by the path, it’s unusual,” Springfield resident Winston Nunes said.

The flooding also so severe on the road it’s unknown how deep the water gets.

“When we were on the other end and it wasn’t the deepest it was over our ankles,” Rucki said.

City officials said the torrential rain is to blame, and with more storms expected park-goers say the situation may get worse before it gets better.

“It’s amazing that’s Mother Nature there’s nothing you can do about that,” Nunes said.

The road will be closed for the foreseeable future. Some reminding drivers to stay far away.

“If you see something you don’t know how deep it is don’t try to drive through it,” Nunes said.

