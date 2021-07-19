Police search for hitchhiker accused of shooting two people

CNN - Regional

By Emma Claybrook

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma (KHBS, KHOG) — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man accused of a carjacking and shooting.

Lane said Lee King, of Antlers, Oklahoma, is suspected of shooting two people inside a vehicle on Saturday night. Lane said it is believed the suspected shooter got back to his car and drove westbound on I-40.

Lane said King shot and carjacked a woman somewhere else in Oklahoma before coming to Vian.

He said King may have been hitchhiking and was picked up by the two people who were shot.

The OSBI said the two men took King back to his stolen car with gas in a gas can and that is when King shot them.

They were found lying near the road near mile marker 293 on I-40.

Lane said both of the victims are from Greenwood. He said their identities will not be released at this time, but one of the men was taken to Little Rock for facial reconstruction surgery. The other man also underwent surgery Sunday morning.

Both men are in critical condition.

“OSBI is conducting this investigation, and is being assisted by SCSO Investigator’s BR Rutherford & Dwayne Frizzell, and undersheriff Charles House,” Lane said.

Lane is cautioning people not to pick up any hitchhikers and is cautioning people in the area to keep their cars and homes locked.

