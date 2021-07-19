Man sentenced to 20-plus years for fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 2018

CNN - Regional

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the 2018 fatal stabbing of Deandrea R. Vine.

Vine was a mother of four children and worked at Walmart to provide for her family.

