Family seeks answers after 24-yo pregnant woman killed

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — One woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday, July 17, near Water and Michigan Streets in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened around 1:12 a.m.

They’ve identified the woman as 24-year-old Diamond Arbery.

According to police, the shooting was a result of a large fight that started outside a nightclub and ended in the street.

Arbery was located in the area suffering fatal gunshot injuries.

She was pregnant.

Her sister, Simone Thomas, says people stood by and watched without helping. Her family is now demanding answers.

“They didn’t once stop to break it up. They didn’t do nothing. When my sister got shot, everybody walked past her. Nobody did nothing. Where was the protection they were supposed to give,” said Simone Thomas.

Milwaukee police took a 30-year-old man into custody in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.