Doctor accused of manslaughter wants to go on vacation

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — According to court documents, a Mobile doctor, who was accused of manslaughter, has filed a motion asking for permission to leave Alabama for a family vacation on July 22.

His hearing will be held this Monday, July 19, 2021.

According to the documents, Jonathan Nakhla wants to travel to South Carolina for a family vacation. It says he plans to stay with in-laws and that he won’t operate a car.

The State has also filed a motion to deny Nakhla’s request.

Nakhla is accused of driving under the influence, which led to a crash that killed local medical student Samantha Thomas in August 2020.

