Heavy rainfall, flooding washes out several northeastern communities

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse, Shawnte Passmore

Click here for updates on this story

TOLLAND, Connecticut (WFSB) — Flash floods washed over roads while massive downpours caused water damage in the northeastern part of the state.

Portions of Tolland and Windham Counties are dealing with dangerous road conditions.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Windham and Tolland Counties.

“This is like flooded. This is like our whole road so we have to find another way. We got to get out here,” Christina Robinson of Ashford tells us.

Christina got a front row seat to Mother Nature’s strength this afternoon.

Water was seen gushing like a river onto Cushman Road as it washed part of an overpass away, making it impossible to drive forward.

The overpass later collapsed because of heavy rainfall and is now closed until further notice.

Ashford Fire tells Eyewitness News it saw “tremendous amount of water.”

The fire department says the town is seeing some reports of trees and wires down, but it’s mostly water damage that’s forcing officials to close down roads.

Officials caution drivers to be careful due to the amount of water and any damage the town might have missed along the roadways.

Route 74 in Ashford is currently closed between Route 144 and Krapf Road and it is unclear when that roadway is expected to reopen.

More of the same was seen in Tolland.

Fire officials noted that Old Stafford Road is shut down between Slater and Charter Roads due to the excess amount of water that is on the roadway.

Route 74 in Tolland has been shut down as well at Skungamaug Road after wires came down across the road.

According to the Fire Department, a utility pole in front of The Country Butcher was struck by lightning, which took down wires and also sparked a fire.

Over in Ellington, flooding forced crews to shut down Route 140 at the corner of Route 30.

In Willington, the town is asking people to use extreme caution when driving, because some roads are shut down.

Town officials said crews are still out assessing the damage.

As of now, part of Cowles and Mason Roads are closed for the time being.

Mason Road is closed at both ends of Daleville School Road.

Parker Road through Mason Road is completely closed to through traffic.

More roads in Willington may need to be shut down.

“Please use extreme caution if you are out driving. Observe all road closing signs and cones blocking roads,” town officials said in a statement.

Eyewitness News viewer Evelyn Hann shows us driving conditions in Stafford as her car powered through flooded roadways.

Thankfully, the car made it through, but first responders say it all the time, turn around, don’t drown when you encounter flooded streets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.