Thousands of food benefit recipients could soon be cut off

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Thousands of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP beneficiaries, could lose their monthly funds if they don’t renew their status soon.

The program helps people who are struggling financially to buy food.

The state originally waived the requirement at the start of the pandemic because many were without a job. But with more employees headed back to work, it reinstated the requirement.

Last month, the state mailed out 15,000 renewal forms, but only received about half of them back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.