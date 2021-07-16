Only In New York: Actor Jeff Goldblum Serenades Newly Married Couple At Brooklyn Carousel

CNN - Regional

By Steve Overmyer

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — When New Yorkers spot celebrities in the city we tend to leave them alone. But one new bride couldn’t contain her excitement and it led to a story she’ll never forget.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer has more about an accidental encounter of a lifetime.

Jane’s Carousel in Dumbo, Brooklyn is a picturesque backdrop for weddings. Sabrina and Brian Cartan’s photos captured a moment they spotted a celebrity.

“It’s just about to start and I look to my right, off to the side, and I think, ‘That looks like Jeff Goldblum,’” Sabrina said.

The next time around she focused harder.

“‘Oh my god, is that Jeff Goldblum?’” Sabrina said.

One more time around.

“‘Hey, Jeff Goldblum!,’ like, you know, a rubbernecker, and I was immediately embarrassed,” Sabrina said. “But the magic of wearing the wedding dress just like swept me up.”

The film star waited while they spun around five more times.

“We had so much fun. We were giddy, laughing the whole time, because we knew what was waiting for us at the end. When we got off the carousel I assumed we’d just take a picture. I didn’t realize he was going to serenade us,” Sabrina said.

Goldblum sang “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof.”

“Did that song have a special meaning to you?” Overmyer asked.

“The meaning of it being about sort of how a wedding is a time for families to realize that, you know, life passes by so quickly,” Sabrina said.

“I believe this sort of thing only happens to my lovely wife and I’m just happy to be along for the ride. This kind of magic just seems to follow her around,” Brian added.

“On a wedding day the bride gets what the bride wants,” Overmyer pointed out.

“Absolutely, and if the bride wants Jeff Goldblum to materialize in front of her carousel, so be it!” Brian said.

Sabrina recently converted to Judaism and the coincidence of Goldblum happening to show up and singing that song confirmed her faith.

“Having Jeff Goldblum show up and serenade us to a song that is about a Jewish wedding made me feel, ‘You are Jewish. You are welcome. You are part of this. This is who you are.’ It just brought tears to my eyes,” Sabrina said.

With the help of Goldblum, love, um, finds a way.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.