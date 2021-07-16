Fallen Officer William 'Billy' Collins honored with Sea of Blue procession.

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Sea of Blue rolled through Bossier City Thursday evening as law enforcement from across the ArkLaTex and beyond honored a fallen officer. They flashed their emergency lights as a show of respect.

Doyline Officer Billy Collins, Jr., 53, was shot and killed last Friday. He also worked for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The visitation was held at First Bossier.

There was an outpouring of support for Collins and his family coming in from all over the country, even the world. Police from as far away as Australia sent condolences.

Doyline Police Chief Robert Hayden was not only Collins’ brother in blue, he says they were neighbors and close friends.

Funeral services will held Friday begin at 11 a.m. at First Bossier. It will be open to the public. KTBS 3 will be streaming the service on ktbs.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.

Burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton.

Once again, law enforcement agencies from across the region and out of state are expected to be in attendance. Traffic will be delayed on U.S. Highway 80 during the funeral procession.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.